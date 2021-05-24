A family-run village teahouse reopened to the public in a one-off event with live music as part of an annual festival.

Leadenham Teahouse welcomed customers back for the Leadenham Festival in conjunction with the Spring artisan market and wedding fair held at Leadenham House on Sunday.

The teahouse served take away food and drinks, with customers able to enjoy live entertainment from folk musicians, whilst raising money for the Lincolnshire Day of Folk on August 1.

Leadenham Teahouse served homemade lunch specials, such as homemade soup with Hambleton Bakery bread, handmade cakes and brownies.

Visitors sat outside and enjoyed the live music, with some saying that they had not heard live music for more than 18 months due to the pandemic.

Customers enjoyed shopping in the gift shop where a new houseplants and pots collection had been launched. Visitors were also able to browse the stalls at Leadenham Artisan Market at Leadenham House.

Katie Mace, co-owner of Leadenham Teahouse, said: "Our events are free entry and really well supported by the village and people travelled from all out the East Midlands to support the musicians.

"We’ve had comments through our social media from visitors who had really enjoyed the event, for some, the first time they’d ventured out since the beginning of the first lockdown.

"We were so lucky with the weather - we have no shelter so we’re so pleased the weather held out."

Leadenham Teahouse will now remain temporarily closed, due to sharing the small premises with the busy Leadenham Village Post Office.

Katie has hopes that the teahouse will be reopen sometime this summer once Covid-19 restrictions ease further, but no dates have been finalised yet.

She continued: "Our next folk event and Leadenham Teahouse pop-up shop is planned for Sunday August 1 in conjunction with the 'Lincolnshire Day of Folk' event in Leadenham.

"It’s the 10th year and music stages will be all over the village. It’s a great atmosphere and free entry.

"We also co-host with Leadenham Estate the Leadenham Artisan Market. Please get in touch if you are an artisan or handcrafted business and you would like the opportunity to sell you products at the event.

"Thanks to everyone for their continued support and patience while we have been closed. We will definitely be open for everyone’s usual Leadenham Teahouse favourites on Sunday August 1, we’ll look forward to seeing you then."

Stall bookings are now being taken for August 1. Find out more on Instagram or visit www.leadenhamestate.com.