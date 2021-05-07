Customers incensed by parking fines after failing to see signs at Belvoir Engine Yard

A parking firm says it is taking action to make sure customers at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle are aware it is now a pay and display car park.

A number of motorists were caught out when they failed to see the pay and display sign at the entrance to the car park and also did not notice the pay machine at the top of the car park.

Angry motorists approached the Journal about the problem and numerous more have taken to review site Trip Advisor to complain that they also have been given a fine of £60, which rises to £100 if it is not paid within 14 days.

A photograph taken by Simon East of the pay and display sign at the entrance to the Engine Yard, which he says is difficult for drivers to see as they turn right into the entrance. (46881113)

Two customers who contacted the Journal and who were sent notices of fines by Initial Parking have now had their fines cancelled by the company. Initial Parking told one of the customers that it had rescinded the fine after consulting Belvoir Castle.

The Engine Yard was opened by the Duchess of Rutland in 2018 but pay and display has only recently been introduced to the on-site car park.

One customer, Simon East, of Grantham, said he was glad his fine has been cancelled but was unhappy with the signage at the car park.

Mr East had visited the Engine Yard with his wife and daughter on Mother’s Day.

He said: “ Some three weeks later I received a parking charge notice instructing me I had to pay them £60 within 14 days or if I did not, I would have to pay £100.

“I was astounded as I had not been aware that this car park had become a pay and display and had not seen any notably highlighted signs to state this change of status.

“We were so shocked that we could have missed these signs that we returned and retraced our drive into the yard but took pictures as we approached from the same direction. We quickly noticed that there was not any warning sign actually on the left-hand side of the entrance road, but it was situated on the right-hand side which was the exit.”

Mr East added: “On the remarkably busy Mothering Sunday, it had been obscured by exiting traffic queuing to get out of the car park. We also found that one of the signs within the car park was set some eight/nine feet high and as we walked to the shops looking at the products it was well above our sightline.

“Due to all the above we decided we had grounds to appeal the parking penalty notice.”

Another regular visitor, David Blount, from Derby, was also frustrated by the signage at the car park and also received a fine which was cancelled this week.

Mr Blount told the Journal that the pay and display sign at the entrance to the car was facing away from drivers as they drove downhill and turned right into the entrance.

He said: “If you are coming down the hill the sign is facing away from you, and you are not concentrating on looking at signs when turning in.”

He added: “The only pay station is at the top of the car park, about 30 yards from where I parked, and if someone is coming downwards you won’t see it!”

In a letter to Mr Blount, Initial Parking said: “We have received communication from Belvoir Castle to cancel your charge and this has now been actioned and the case closed. Your comments regarding signage have been noted.”

A spokesman for Initial Parking told the Journal that further pay and display machines and signage were being installed on Thursday (May 6).

Belvoir Castle has been approached for comment.