The new Home Bargains store in Grantham has been very busy since it opened on Saturday morning on the Dysart Retail Park.

Queues have formed outside the store, previously the site of HomeBase, as it restricts numbers inside.

Store manager Adam Lewin said the opening of the store had been "very successful". He said: "We had a brilliant weekend and start to the week. We have been extremely busy."

Store manager Adam Lewin outside the new store off Dysart Road. (40492327)

Mr Lewin added: "The feedback has been fantastic and our regular customers are really pleased. They have been waiting a long time for the new store to open."

The new store is twice the size of the former store which closed on Friday on the Sankt Augustin Retail Park.

With a much bigger floorspace, the Dysart Road store is offering new lines such as chilled and frozen food and a garden products range in an outdoor area. Its toy, pet and home ranges are now much larger."

The new Home Bargains store can now provide chilled and frozen foods. (40492335)

Some customers on Facebook said the store was very busy over the weekend and customers were not observing social distancing. Mr Lewin said: "We have our own procedures in place to limit the numbers in the store, but it is down to the public to keep their distance which we encourage regularly over the tannoy. We do limit the numbers coming into the store."

Most customers were positive about the new store. Lisa Pepperdine said: "I've just been in to new Home Bargains store in Grantham. It's a fantastic place. I love the store, it's bigger and better, more space than the other one. Good luck to all the staff. It's got freezers and fridges which they didn't have in the old store."

Jane Davidson said: "The shop was tremendously busy, which I think was to be expected judging by the popularity of the store. The new layout is fantastic, nice wide aisles, lots of new things too (my poor back account). The staff coped brilliantly, lots of smiles even though they must have been shattered. Well done Home Bargains."

The garden products area at the new Home Bargains store. (40492333)

Lynda Mills said: "Went yesterday, it was horrendous, couldn’t really look at most of the shelves as the queues were so long for most of the tills. The store did need bigger premises but came away from there feeling drained. I’ll wait until the novelty wears off before I try again. Hope it’s a success, we need some larger stores like that."

Some customers also commented on the fact that there is no cafe at the store or at the retail park at all.

Mr Lewin said that he was aware of the comments, but said the store simply wasn't large enough to accommodate a cafe as well.

