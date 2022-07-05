A furry friend has been providing enjoyment for care home residents who miss their own pets.

Royal Windsor Care Home residents have been treated to visits from some friendly animals as part of a pet therapy scheme.

Cuthbert Wesley MacQuade, a black cat, is one such animal, who spent some time with resident Sandra Corder.

Cuthbert Wesley MacQuade that cat with resident Sandra Corder (57761819)

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at Royal Windsor Care Home, said that the residents get "enjoyment and fulfilment" from the pet therapy.

She also stressed how important the time with animals is for residents who miss their own pets from years gone by.

