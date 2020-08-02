'Cutting is far too draconian – verges should support our wildlife' says Grantham reader
Published: 07:00, 02 August 2020
I write in support of Briarny Hayes (Journal, July 17), an ecologist who would like to see our verges being used in a way that supports wildlife.
South Kesteven District Council have implemented a draconian cutting regime this year.
I was at the Environment Committee meeting where this was discussed, and we were told that this was in response to 39 complaints from members of the public last year that verges looked untidy.
