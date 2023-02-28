Cuttings have been taken from the town’s oldest tree and grafted onto another to continue its genetic history.

On Sunday (February 26) cuttings were taken from the centuries-old Grantham Oak to try and produce saplings from it.

The ancient tree, on Belton Lane, had cuttings taken from it and these were grafted onto the Timber Oak rootstock, another ancient tree on the Grimsthorpe Estate.

Root grafting at the Grantham Oak. Photo: Jon Pear (62680943)

Grafting means a stem cutting that connects with another stem, known as the rootstock, which is part of a plant often below the ground and from which above-ground growth can be produced.

Emma Gilmartin, conservation advisor for the Woodland Trust, said: “We hope the grafting is successful and that we get healthy saplings to continue the genetic history of the tree.

Adam Cade (left) and Graham Powell (right) grafting the trees. Photo: Jon Pear (62680989)

“This method may have some benefits over others, for example not by simply growing new trees from acorns, because grafting may also conserve the microbiome which is the fungi and bacteria living inside the tissues taken from the tree.”

The cuttings were grafted by Adam Cade and Gareth Powell, two grafting experts, onto Lincolnshire oak roofstock from the Grimsthorpe Castle estate and the Bowthorpe Oak near Bourne.

Root grafting at the Grantham Oak. Photo: Jon Pear (62680887)

The grafts will then be grown on and if successful, they will be planted in around two years time at Londonthorpe Woods, near Bellmount and within Queen Elizabeth Park, for the “benefit of future generations”, said a spokesperson from the Woodland Trust.

South Kesteven District Council awarded planning permission to the Woodland Trust to take a few small cuttings from the tree.

Graham Powell on the day of the grafting. Photo: Jon Pear (62681015)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "South Kesteven District Council is an enthusiastic supporter of our tree population, and the majestic Grantham Oak is no exception.

“We were pleased to be able to facilitate this Woodland Trust project for new saplings after working closely with the Woodland Trust to protect its roots from vehicle damage, ensuring the tree’s continued health and safety.

The cuttings were then grafted onto the Timber Oak. Photo: Adam Cade (62681066)

“I look forward to seeing the resulting saplings being planted locally alongside many others to replenish open areas and parts of our towns in need of new trees.”

It will take hundreds of years before the saplings grow to the size of the Grantham Oak.

In the meantime, a Woodland Trust spokesperson added: “We must cherish our ancient trees and keep them in good health for the foreseeable future.”

The cuttings were then grafted onto the Timber Oak. Photo: Adam Cade (62681433)

In 2018/19, SKDC worked with the Woodland Trust to provide protection measures to the Grantham Oak where posts and rope were placed underneath the canopy and a protective surface incorporated around the outer area to prevent the roots being damaged.

Signage is in place to direct people to the Grantham Oak from Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park after funding was awarded to SKDC when the tree was runner up in the Woodland Trust’s ‘Tree of the Year’ competition in 2021.

The project also runs alongside the ‘Living Legends’ campaign, aiming to protect ancient trees across the country.

This asks people if they spot an ancient tree, then to record it online where it will be added to a map.