Through recent lockdowns most of us have had to become very familiar with not only working from home, but also working online, says Dr Steven Peacock, vice principal of Grantham College.

Meetings then (and now) take place for the most part remotely, on platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Paperwork has gone digital and is now stored on the Cloud.

But even before the pandemic, there has been a rapid rise in cyber-crime, in the guise of hacking, malware, and ransomware attacks on companies and individuals. Some large organizations – and educational institutions – in our local region have been subjected to these criminal attacks, with enormous amounts of employee-time and money having to be spent to rectify the damage caused. We are here to help you become equipped to counter this criminal activity, and better protect your organization or home PC.

Steven Peacock, vice-principal, Grantham College (47806911)

Grantham College is offering FREE short online courses to give you the know-how to protect yourself and others in the digital space. We are running two free courses at the end of February for six weeks: Introduction to Cloud Computing, and Introduction to Cyber Security. Our expert tutor will guide you through the subjects with lots of tips and tricks to avoid cyber-crime, and to make best use of digital technologies.

For more information and to apply for a place on the courses, please email enquiry@grantham.ac.uk