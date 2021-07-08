Residents living in a village near Grantham are hoping a new cycle scheme will help put a stop to overnight parking by HGVs for good.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee voted in favour of the plans this week, which will see new cycle facilities installed on Main Road in Long Bennington.

As well as improving cycle links between the village and neighbouring Claypole, Dry Doddington and Newark town centre, the scheme aims to remove “dangerous” overnight lorry parking from the north end of the village. This includes adding a single yellow line outside the village pavilion and playing field, and introducing limited off-street parking.

Lorries in Long Bennington. (48925910)

Residents claim they have had to put up with rubbish and human waste being left behind by lorry drivers for many years.

According to villagers, between 12 and 21 lorries park in the village every night instead of using the lorry park at Gonerby Moor Services, near Grantham.

Ward councillor Alexander Maughan said: “We have suffered for well over a decade the impact of 20-plus lorries every night of the week using our village as a stop over.

Lorries in Long Bennington. (48925914)

“With no facilities in place this has led to high levels of litter and human waste being left in our village verges.

“There have been concerns in the village that the scheme could displace HGVs further into the village, into the residential areas. I am reassured by highways officers that if this were the case HGVs would be in breach of their permits and therefore this is unlikely.

“Highways will monitor the impact of the scheme, and in the unlikely event this becomes a problem the county council would consider additional measures.”

Where the mandatory cycle lanes are proposed, a 24-hour restriction on parking was initially put forward. However, concerns regarding the negative impact of restricting parking at all times on visitors to the sports facilities were previously raised.

To address this, where the advisory cycle lanes are proposed, a restriction on parking Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm is suggested, leaving evenings and weekends unrestricted.

However in order to deter HGV parking on these lengths at any time, a restriction on parking by vehicles over five tonnes in weight is proposed overnight on all days between 5pm and 8am.

The details of the new cycle scheme have been developed in close consultation with the parish council and playing field management committee, with an on site meeting held to agree the details, before going out to public consultation.

Coun Maughan said: “I am delighted to see the committee approve the county council’s plans for Long Bennington, which will improve cyclist safety, encourage more cycling to Newark and remove the dangerous and inappropriate lorry parking in our village.”