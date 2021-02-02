The owner of a cycle shop in Grantham, who regularly helped out at local cycling events, has died.

Chris O'Connor passed away suddenly in his home.

Alongside his day job, Chris ran Chris O'Connor Cycles on Watergate, Grantham.

Flowers placed outside Chris O'Connor Cycles on Watergate. (44237045)

Flowers have been placed at the front of the shop as a tribute to Chris.

Local cycling club Witham Wheelers posted a tribute to Chris on their website that said: "It is with regret we advise the death of Chris O’Connor who has passed away suddenly at home.

"Chris was the son of legendary local cyclist Jack O’Connor who was one of the founding members of the club back in the 1950’s.

"Chris had become more involved in the club a few years ago and had become one of our regular timekeepers for the evening time trials and also promoted the clubs open 10 mile time trial, as well as helping out at other events.

"He was also a supporter of the clubs team in the annual inter-club competition between Grantham, Sleaford, Newark and Lincoln which has been held since the early 1960s in memory of his father, also donating a trophy for a similar ladies event 3 years ago.

"Chris was also well known for running a cycle shop on Watergate in Grantham for several years as well as some how having a regular job as well."

"Our condolences to his family."

Witham Wheelers also posted the tribute on their Facebook page with many responding to offer their condolences and describing Chris as "a lovely man."