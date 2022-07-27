A team of cyclists completed the 400 mile journey from Grantham to Paris in aid of some very important local causes.

The Grantham 2 Paris charity bike ride set out from Wyndham Park on Friday morning at 7.15am, arriving in the French capital just under 40 hours later, at 11.52pm.

So far, £7,792 has been raised for eight local charities, including the Naomi Fardell Fund, Place 2 Bee and Don’t Lose Hope Bourne.

The team in front of the Eiffel Tower with their medals after finishing the challenge. (58265337)

Although the 24-person team took a total of 39 hours and 37 minutes to reach Paris, the actual cycling time for the challenge was just over 25 hours.

One of the ride's organisers, Mark Angeloni, said: "I’m not going to make excuses as this was the hardest challenge we have ever done in our lives and we have enjoyed every single minute of it.

"I’m so proud to be classed as part of this fantastic Grantham 2 Paris - 400 miles in 36 hours G2P Team!

The Grantham 2 Paris team in Wyndham Park on Friday morning before setting off. Credit: Rowesphotos (58265323)

"Thank you absolutely everyone for donating and helping us!"

Such a monumental challenge did come with difficulties on the way, with three bikes stacked and smashed, ten punctures and a ferry delayed by two and a half hours.

Mark continued: "The weather was just horrendous. It was very hot, but we’re all chuffed.

"A special mention for me is Kev Wallace. He stacked his bike in Peterborough at 35 miles and then completed the rest on Mark’s spare bike! Outstanding.

Mark Angeloni, one of the organisers of the ride, in Wyndham Park before setting off. Credit: Rowesphotos (58265327)

"All of this makes for some amazing memories, which can never be taken from any of these brilliant people for the rest of their lives."

The team cycled a total of 401.7 miles, with 14,944ft of climbing, and were helped throughout the challenge by a dedicated support crew.

To find out more and donate, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/grantham-2-paris-charity-bike-ride.

The team set off at 7.15am from Wyndham Park on Friday. Credit: Rowesphotos (58265314)

The eight local charities sharing the donations are:

The Naomi Fardell Fund – Grantham Kingfisher Ward

St Barnabas Hospice

Grantham Foodbank

South Lincolnshire Blind Society

Dove Cottages

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Place 2 Bee

Don’t Lose Hope

The team in Paris with their medals after finishing the challenge. (58265332)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk