Grantham 2 Paris cycle team complete 400 mile ride in less than two days to raise money for eight local charities
A team of cyclists completed the 400 mile journey from Grantham to Paris in aid of some very important local causes.
The Grantham 2 Paris charity bike ride set out from Wyndham Park on Friday morning at 7.15am, arriving in the French capital just under 40 hours later, at 11.52pm.
So far, £7,792 has been raised for eight local charities, including the Naomi Fardell Fund, Place 2 Bee and Don’t Lose Hope Bourne.
Although the 24-person team took a total of 39 hours and 37 minutes to reach Paris, the actual cycling time for the challenge was just over 25 hours.
One of the ride's organisers, Mark Angeloni, said: "I’m not going to make excuses as this was the hardest challenge we have ever done in our lives and we have enjoyed every single minute of it.
"I’m so proud to be classed as part of this fantastic Grantham 2 Paris - 400 miles in 36 hours G2P Team!
"Thank you absolutely everyone for donating and helping us!"
Such a monumental challenge did come with difficulties on the way, with three bikes stacked and smashed, ten punctures and a ferry delayed by two and a half hours.
Mark continued: "The weather was just horrendous. It was very hot, but we’re all chuffed.
"A special mention for me is Kev Wallace. He stacked his bike in Peterborough at 35 miles and then completed the rest on Mark’s spare bike! Outstanding.
"All of this makes for some amazing memories, which can never be taken from any of these brilliant people for the rest of their lives."
The team cycled a total of 401.7 miles, with 14,944ft of climbing, and were helped throughout the challenge by a dedicated support crew.
To find out more and donate, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/grantham-2-paris-charity-bike-ride.
The eight local charities sharing the donations are:
- The Naomi Fardell Fund – Grantham Kingfisher Ward
- St Barnabas Hospice
- Grantham Foodbank
- South Lincolnshire Blind Society
- Dove Cottages
- Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
- Place 2 Bee
- Don’t Lose Hope
