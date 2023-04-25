A cycle event that took place for a second year in a row has been deemed a “success”.

Cycle to the Woods, a project through the Woodland Trust and National Trust’s Reconnecting Grantham partnership, took place on Saturday, April 15.

The event involved free guided bike rides from Wyndham Park to Londonthorpe Woods.

Cycle to the Woods took place on Saturday, April 15. Photo: Woodland Trust/National Trust

Aaron Benson, community development officer for the Reconnecting Grantham project, said: “Another successful Cycle to the Woods event!

“It was great to see local residents in Grantham cycling out to explore the cycle route at Londonthorpe Woods.

“A big thank you to everyone who came out and supported the event.”

Riders followed the NCN Route 15 which goes through Queen Elizabeth Park to Alma Woods, rolling through the ‘green lungs’ of Grantham.

Cyclists stopped off at Cafe Allez. Photo: Woodland Trust/National Trust

A ride leader on the day said: “Saturday (April 15) was a great success.

“All the riders in my groups were very complimentary and enjoyed the day.

“Most didn’t know about the route so hopefully we have spread the word about cycling to the woods and not taking your car if possible."

Cyclists at the finish line. Photo: Woodland Trust/National Trust

If people didn’t get a chance to visit on the day, they are able to cycle through Londonthorpe Woods in their spare time.