A cycle ride connecting Grantham with Londonthorpe Woods will take place again this year.

After a successful event last year, when the cycle track at Londonthorpe Woods was officially opened, Cycle to the Woods will go ahead again on Saturday, April 15, between 10am and 2pm.

There will be free guided bike rides from Wyndham Park to Londonthorpe Woods, leaving every 30 minutes between 10am and 1.30pm.

Plenty took part in the cycle to the woods event, organised by the Woodland Trust. (55577234)

Riders follow NCN Route 15, weaving through Queen Elizabeth Park to Alma Woods, rolling through the ‘green lungs’ of Grantham.

Book on one of the rides to guarantee a space by emailing ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk, or turn up on the day.

When cyclists arrive at Londonthorpe Woods, they can park up and continue on foot around the easy access track or enjoy a refreshment in the Londonthorpe car park from Café Allez! There will also be free bike checks available, and Pedal Electric will be showcasing their electric bikes.

Heather Cook, project manager for the Reconnecting Grantham project, said: “Last year we had around 150 people exploring the cycle track and enjoying the guided rides, so we’re really looking forward to hosting this free event again. We want to encourage visitors to get outdoors and explore their local woodland, while using the cycle track as a green travel alternative.

"Once at Londonthorpe, visitors can lock up their bikes and wander the easy access track or enjoy one of the walking routes.”

The National Trust and Woodland Trust have joined forces to enhance the natural landscape at Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount, and improve access for local visitors, as part of the Reconnecting Grantham project.

With help from a grant given by FCC Communities Foundation, as well as additional support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, a new cycle route was created through Londonthorpe Woods last year.

For more information, email the team at ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk