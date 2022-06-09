A cycling campaigner has been named as the latest batonbearer in the Queen's Baton Relay through Grantham.

Roy Redman, of the Grantham Cycling Infrastructure Campaign, will travel on two wheels as part of Grantham’s relay leg on Monday, July 11, in the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - bringing together and celebrating communities.

Roy, nominated by South Kesteven District Council for the honour, is a passionate cyclist and works with local groups and organisations in a campaign to improve cycling infrastructure and raise awareness of opportunities to be active and commute sustainably.

Cycling campaigner Roy Redman (57225859)

He said: “I am pleased and honoured to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“My mission is to help make Grantham a safe and welcoming place for cycling, both for residents and visitors alike. Providing safe cycling infrastructure will encourage more people to ride a bike instead of driving, because traffic danger is the biggest barrier to children not cycling to school.

“I also want people to understand that cycling for the commute or leisure means you can have fun while exercising.”

Roy has created a YouTube channel to educate budding cyclists and show them routes around the local area, which is reaching viewers from all over the world.

His enthusiasm is infectious, and he is recognised as a role model to the cycling community.

Monday, July 11, when Grantham officially welcomes the baton around 10.15am, is the last day of the baton route through the East Midlands.

The Queen's Baton Relay will cover much of England for 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

The baton itself spent four days in London during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, before resuming its international journey and returning to England on Monday, July 4, for a 25-day tour of the regions.

During its time in Grantham, the Queen's Baton Relay will start and finish at the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre with the relay hosted and organised by South Kesteven District Council.

Also carrying the baton through Grantham are Rachael Bradley, a member of SKDC's tenancy services team, who jointly set up Breast Friends Grantham to raise awareness of and offer support for breast cancer - and marathon runner Hannah San Jose, a teacher who raises money for Kenyan charity Educate for Life and is actively involved in Grantham's Junior Park Run.