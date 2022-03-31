A Grantham cyclist is taking to his bike on a 100-mile journey to raise money in support of Ukrainian children.

Tony Johnson, 60, will cycle from his home in Grantham on April 30 to Wainfleet near Skegness.

Tony said: "I will be cycling back home the next day. Total mileage should be over 100 miles. I won't know exactly until I've done it! You can follow my route on the day and my training through April on Strava."

Tony Johnson will cycle to Wainfleet in aid of Ukrainian children. (55818745)

He added: "I hope to raise money to aid the thousands of Ukrainian children who have been forced into exile due to the Russian invasion of their country."

Tony is raising the money through his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tonybike

he said: "I just wanted t raise some money for ht ekids in Ukraine. It's a real tragedy what is happening out there. I have lived in Grantham for three and a half years and I cycle about 3,000 miles a year.

"This weekend I cycled 75 miles and I like to ride two or three times a week."