A cyclist died yesterday afternoon (Sunday) after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called just after 2.15pm to Lincoln Road in Caythorpe.

The male cyclist had suffered a cardiac arrest and fallen into the road.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

It is understood that members of the public helped care for the man at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Although there are not believed to have been any suspicious circumstances, Lincolnshire Police are asking for anyone with information to call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident 208 of September 20.