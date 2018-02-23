Cyclist dies in Grantham before ambulance can get to the scene

A man has died while he was apparently pushing his bike across a road in the town.

The man, said to be in his 60s, collapsed on a pedestrian island at the crossroads between Trent Road, Harlaxton Road and Springfield Road on Sunday afternoon.

A number of people came to his aid and an ambulance was called but did not arrive for three quarters of an hour. By then, the man had stopped breathing and could not be saved by the ambulance crew.

A number of police cars also turned up on the scene and the road was closed.

The ambulance was called by a Grantham woman at 5.15pm after she and her partner saw the cyclist while driving along Springfield Road.

The 24-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said they saw the man lying face down on the island. They pulled over and went to the man and tried to get a response from him. He was still breathing and moving a little bit.

She added: “He was lying face down on top of his bike. I called the ambulance and they said not to move him. They said the ambulance would be there within 60 minutes. He had the handlebars of the bike wedged in his mouth. He kept trying to lift his head up but he was struggling.”

Meanwhile other members of the public came to help. They brought blankets to cover the man.

About 15 minutes after arriving on the scene, the woman told the Journal that she called the ambulance again after the man started vomiting and his breathing became quite shallow. A little later the man stopped breathing altogether.

The woman said: “There were people with us who said get him in the recovery position. There were quite a few guys around and they were taking it in turns to pump his chest. There was also a doctor from nearby who came over and I think there must have been seven to eight police cars. They cordoned off the area. They took a statement from me and the others.”

The woman said she felt members of the public had shown great concern. She said: “I think they did an amazing job. Everyone was chipping in and they did the best they could. If it was one of your family members I think you would want people to step in and help. I think if the ambulance was able to get there sooner while he was still conscious I reckon he would have had a much better chance.

“The whole experience was a shock. I have not been in that situation before. I think anybody would be shaken by it.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that they received a call at 5.16pm and a second 999 call at 5.27pm to say that the patient’s condition had worsened.

Richard Hunter, ambulance operations manager, said: “We are sorry that we were unable to get help to the patient sooner. We would like to speak to the patient’s family as we are concerned by the issues raised which suggest the service we provided fell short of the standard our patients should expect ”