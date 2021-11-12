A cyclist was hurt in a collision with a car in Grantham this morning.

A police spokesperson said that the cyclist had received treatment for injuries which were not believed to be serious.

The incident happened just after 9am on Barrowby Gate, near the roundabout on Barrowby Road.

Anybody who has information about the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 88 of November 12.