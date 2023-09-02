A cyclist has shared his concerns over the number of cars without MOTs on the roads and how police are dealing with them.

A man from Welby, who wished to remain anonymous, was riding his bike two weeks ago when a car “driving dangerously fast” cut him up.

The man was able to capture the car on video and submitted it to Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Snap, an online portal where people upload videos of suspected driving offences.

Police

The man then checked the details of the car and found out the car’s MOT had expired 10 weeks before.

Lincolnshire Police contacted the man and said they would be taking “no further action”. He said they provided him with a “list of several possible reasons, without specifying which was relevant and not providing any alternative course of action”.

The man added: “Be warned, there are cars out there in a potentially dangerous state and even when they’re told and provided with the evidence, the police do nothing about it.”

In response to the man’s incident, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the recorded footage “did not meet the standard required for a substantive offence of driving without due care and attention.”

Lincolnshire Police also confirmed MOT and document offences are not something dealt with by Operation Snap.

Operation Snap was introduced by Lincolnshire Police to “give our communities a way to share video footage of incidents on the road they believe have an impact on road safety”, said the spokesperson.

They added: “The footage is reviewed by the Op Snap team. The staff who review the footage have over 40 years’ experience of working within the roads policing environment.

“The decisions they make are based on years of knowledge.

“There has to be clear evidence of an offence, the same evidence that would be required had it been a police officer dealing at the side of the road, and with the same burden of proof that is required at court; beyond reasonable doubt.

“We are grateful that people take the time to submit the footage and help keep their communities safer on the roads.

“It can be frustrating for them when we are not able to use their footage.”

Over the last 12 months, Operation Snap has received 1,922 submissions.

Of the submissions, 1,164 people have received a warning or have one being processed by the police.

The operation has been unable to act on 747 submissions.

The spokesperson added: “There are several reasons no action is taken, that the offence is not included within the remit of Op Snap, the legal process is not satisfied, poor quality video, unable to read the index plate or trace the vehicle, or where there isn’t an offence that would meet the required standard of proof.”