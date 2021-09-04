A total of £25,000 has been raised by cyclists for a homeless charity following their 200 mile journey.

More than 30 cyclists cycled the route of the 12 Queen Eleanor crosses to raise money for The Connection at St Martins.

The charity bike ride began on Friday 27th August at Harby Church, close to where Queen Eleanor died in 1290 and ended on Monday 30th August.

Cyclists arriving outside Grantham Guildhall (50836384)

The 32 cyclists went through many towns, including Grantham, where the cross on St Peter's Hill may have vanished, but there is still a plaque to commemorate the building of the cross and the cortege stopping in Grantham.

Cyclists also spent the Friday night in the town, sleeping on the stone floors of St Wulfram's Church and having a trip to the pub, The Blue Pig.

Other towns visited by the cyclists on the route include Stamford, Geddington, and Northampton.

They managed to raise £25,000 for The Connection, a charity at the heart of London's response to homelessness, as about 1 in 13 people sleeping rough in England are found in Westminster.

Cyclists sitting down to eat in St Wulfram’s in Grantham – meal provided by food waste charity Second Helpings Stamford (50836387)

All of the cyclists re-traced the path taken by King Edward I when taking his wife's body from Harby, Nottinghamshire to Westminster Abbey.

Each location that the King stopped at had a cross built so that it could provide a focus for prayers for his wife, which is how the 12 Queen Eleanor Crosses came to be.

Lisa Wilkinson from Geddington was responsible for finding places for all the cyclists and their bikes to stay.

She said: "The lockdown has been difficult for so many of us; the bike ride brings people together at a time when we’ve all experienced the isolation and loneliness of the past year."

Cyclists heading off for the night to St Wulfram’s Grantham (50836390)

Lisa added: "In raising money for the homeless, it helps those most in need, people who don’t have a home that’s warm and safe for the night, let alone a lock on the door."

Phil and Helen Britton, of Stamford, joined the charity cycle ride for the first time this year.

He said: "Thank you to all the supporters and participants; Helen and I found our expectation's exceeded at every turn, even the wrong turns.

"We had the most memorable and enjoyable Bank Holiday for a very long time."