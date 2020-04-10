A couple who live near Grantham came across a rare sight when they spotted a penny farthing being ridden along a country lane while they were out exercising.

Chris and Jane Bennett, of Frieston Green, Frieston, were cycling from their home to Hough on the Hill when they spotted the penny farthing bike being ridden.

They captured the rather surreal sight of the old-fashioned bike, which was at its most popular in the latter years of the 19th century.

The penny farthing and its smartly-dressed rider. (33322870)

Chris said: "Jane and I try to get a bit of healthy exercise during these worrying times, so we repaired the punctures on our trusty steeds that have been a neglected in our garage since last year.

"Surprising to both of us, the tyres stayed up for our round trip from Frieston to Hough on the Hill and back.

"Amazing how many people were doing the same, but we did not expect to see a penny farthing."

A selfie of Chris and Jane exercising. (33322867)

