A cygnet rescued in Grantham is recovering at a wildlife centre in Norfolk.

The East Winch Wildlife Centre team, in Norfolk, is looking after an adorable cygnet who was rescued on March 25 from Grantham, after being found alone.

A member of the public grew concerned as the tiny bird was being harassed by cats and a wildlife casualty volunteer went to collect him.

Staff kept him warm and cosy by keeping him with a cuddly toy swan for him to snuggle up to.

The RSPCA's advice if you find a cygnet or gosling is to monitor it from a safe distance. Usually they don't stray far from their parents so mum will normally be close by. If their parents don’t return within two hours or they’ve been killed, contact a local wildlife rehabilitator or vet for advice.

The RSPCA released the information as it says spring is one of the busiest periods for the charity as a surge in calls about baby wild animals begins.

The rescued cygnet (56130077)

Whether they’ve been attacked and injured by another animal, separated from their mum, or even orphaned, the RSPCA is always there to help baby animals in need.

In 2021, the RSPCA admitted 3,992 juvenile wild animals, including fledgling birds, nestlings and juveniles.

The RSPCA urges people to take care around wild animals, to keep a safe distance and to report any concerns to the charity’s emergency line.

RSPCA advice on other baby animals

Fox cubs: If you see a cub it is best to leave them alone unless it is necessary to intervene if they are in immediate danger, if their eyes are closed, or if they seem sick or injured. If the cub is in immediate danger then move them to a sheltered spot nearby and provide some dog or cat food and water. Check on them in 24 hours and if a mother hasn’t returned, please contact the RSPCA for help.

Ducklings: Baby ducks don’t often stray far from their parents so if they don’t return within two hours or you fear they’ve been orphaned, please call the RSPCA or a local wildlife rescuer for advice.

Please do not disturb duck families but if you’re concerned they’re stuck in an enclosed space, please provide a safe route to leave without handling the ducks yourself. If they need moving, please call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 for assistance.

Leverets and rabbit kits: Leverets are normally left alone from an early age and, often, for long periods of time - like fawns. Their mother returns to feed them, usually around dusk. If you’re concerned about a leveret who you believe is sick or injured please seek advice before approaching.

A mother rabbit will close her kittens into a burrow and return to nurse them once a day. Kits will start to emerge from the burrow at about 18-days-old and will look like mini rabbits. If they’re above the ground with their eyes closed then something may have dug them out and they may struggle to survive - please call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 if you find one in this situation.

Owlets: Healthy owlets have fluffy brown feathers and pink eyelids. They go through a ‘branching’ phase where they leave their best but can’t fly. Adults use calls to locate them and feed them on the ground.

Owlets can climb vertically back up trees into their nests so you should leave them where they are unless they’re in immediate danger, in which case please call the RSPCA for further advice.

Badger cubs: Badger cubs stay below ground and begin to emerge at around eight to ten-weeks-old but remain reliant on their mothers for some time.

If you find a cub on its own who looks healthy and has open eyes, monitor it from a distance for at least 24 hours. If you’re worried they may be alone, leave them with dog food and water and check on them 24 hours later. Don’t get too close or touch them as they can bite.

Contact the RSPCA or a wildlife rescuer for advice if the badger is in immediate danger such as in a hazardous location, appears sick or injured, or there are signs that their sett has been damaged.

Otter pups: If you come across a baby otter please watch from a distance ideally for 24 hours or at least overnight to see if the parents return. If they don’t, please call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.