A Second World War veteran who feared he wouldn’t see his next birthday after D-Day, has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Walter Elfred Charles Partridge, of George Street, Grantham, turned 100 years old yesterday (Thursday).

He was unable to celebrate his milestone birthday with family due to lockdown restrictions, so his family surprised him with by greeting him outside his home and having a buffet from Watkins delivered to the great-grandfathers house.