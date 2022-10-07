Police stopped a trailer described as a "debacle" for the second time in less than a week.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit pulled over a trailer full of wood on the A1 in Grantham.

This was the second time in six days that the unit stopped the trailer, which was previously filled with a selection of household items.

The trailer was stopped again on the A1, via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter. (59843546)

On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps), said: "Déjà vu? Same debacle of a trailer/driver stopped for the second time in 6 days.

"This time on the A1 in Grantham. Driver reported for the offence, again."