Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Déjà vu as 'debacle' of a trailer stopped by police again on the A1 in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:30, 07 October 2022
 | Updated: 16:32, 07 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police stopped a trailer described as a "debacle" for the second time in less than a week.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit pulled over a trailer full of wood on the A1 in Grantham.

This was the second time in six days that the unit stopped the trailer, which was previously filled with a selection of household items.

The trailer was stopped again on the A1, via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter. (59843546)
The trailer was stopped again on the A1, via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter. (59843546)

On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps), said: "Déjà vu? Same debacle of a trailer/driver stopped for the second time in 6 days.

"This time on the A1 in Grantham. Driver reported for the offence, again."

Crime Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE