Déjà vu as 'debacle' of a trailer stopped by police again on the A1 in Grantham
Published: 16:30, 07 October 2022
| Updated: 16:32, 07 October 2022
Police stopped a trailer described as a "debacle" for the second time in less than a week.
Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit pulled over a trailer full of wood on the A1 in Grantham.
This was the second time in six days that the unit stopped the trailer, which was previously filled with a selection of household items.
On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps), said: "Déjà vu? Same debacle of a trailer/driver stopped for the second time in 6 days.
"This time on the A1 in Grantham. Driver reported for the offence, again."