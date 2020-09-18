Dad and baby have lucky escape as three cars collide in Grantham police chase

A dad and his one-year-old baby escaped serious injury after they were involved in a collision with a vehicl e being pursued by police in Grantham this week.

Aurimas Meiliūnas, of Springfield Road, Grantham, was on his way to the shops with his young son on Tuesday morning when he stopped for a red light at the traffic lights on Springfield Road.

A Honda HR-V being pursued by police after being spotted driving erratically through town, drove under the railway bridge and smashed into his car and ricocheted off onto the pursuing police vehicle, trapping the father and son in their car.

Aurimas Meiliunas cradles his baby son at the scene of the collision on Tuesday. Photo: S Harrington.

The three occupants of the Honda climbed out of the car windows and fled the scene with the police officers giving chase.

Members of the public and a police officer rushed to help Aurimas and his 15-month-old baby who miraculously escaped serious injury although Aurimas has been left withbruising on his arm and shoulder and some chest pain.

Father and son were taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked over.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident on Springfield Road, Grantham, this morning.Photo: R. S. Mortiss (42254889)

Two police officers were also taken to Grantham Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Aurimas is still shook up after the incident.

He said: “It all happened so quickly. I just remember hearing the police sirens and then seeing the Honda. There was a big bang and our air bag deployed and we were trapped. I want to thank everyone who came to help us.”

The scene of the collision on Springfield Road.

A police helicopter was deployed to help search the area and two males were found and arrested. A third man was arrested on Tuesday night.

Chief inspector Phil Vickers tweeted that the officers’ car was rammed by the offenders in the stolen Honda.

He tweeted: “Police Officers in @GranthamPolice rammed by offenders in a stolen Honda. Innocent members of the public also involved.

“Safety and welfare of public and officers is paramount when criminals drive dangerously on our roads.”

Officers located the man who was outstanding at 10.30pm on Tuesday in Launder Terrace, near Station Road in Grantham and he was arrested.

Patrick Gerrard Hoyland,19, of Oaksview Park, Arncott Road in Boarstall has been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, making off from a petrol station without payment, two counts of driving a vehicle dangerously, two counts of driving a vehicle without third party insurance and two counts of driving without a licence.

He appeared before Lincoln Magistrates yesterday and has been released on bail to appear at a later date.

Of the two other males arrested, a 15-year old has been charged with making off without payment and will appear at Lincoln Youth Court on 7 October, and a 16-year-old received a youth caution for obstructing police.