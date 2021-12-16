A Grantham man has had his long hair shaved off to raise money for a cancer charity.

Kev Smith, 48, had his long locks chopped off yesterday (Wednesday), as he looks to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

James Meadows at No. 95 Barbers on Westgate was the man to give Kev his trim.

James Meadows (left) and Kev Smith before the trim. (53770250)

Having already raised over £500 to fight the disease, Kev hopes to raise more cash after braving the shave in memory of his best friend who died suddenly last year from cancer.

Kev normally wears his hair quite long, and said that he hadn't gone this short since he was a child.

However, his daughter Ruby had been asking him to shave it off, so he eventually obliged and decided to raise some money for a good cause.

Kev Smith braved the shave for Cancer Research UK. (53770253)

Kev said: "This horrible disease has affected my family and taken my best mate recently. Just trying to do my bit.

"I might not be able to fix it personally, but I can do my bit and help the job along."

Kev's partner Helen said that she thought the new haircut looks great on him, with Kev admitting that he had bought a hat specially as he expected the new trim to be cold while working outdoors.

To donate, visit: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/kevins-giving-page-356