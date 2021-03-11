A Grantham dad ran 100 miles in a month to raise awareness of the benefits of physical exercise on mental health.

Jamie Footitt, of Victoria Street, Grantham, also raised just short of £500 for Red January 2021. Red January partners with Sport in Mind, a UK charity that uses sport and physical activity to help transform the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.

The 34-year-old chef ran approximately three miles every day throughout January for the mental health charity.

Jamie Footitt. (45006191)

Jamie, who is dad to one-year-old Edith, had a few challenges along the way.

He said: “The first week was hard. My feet and knees were hurting and we had a lot of snow and rain. I started getting used to it by the second week and wasn’t aching as much. I actually added a couple of long runs in each week to give myself a rest dayincase I needed it if I got injured etc, but I didn’t.

“The final week seemed to fly by and I completed the distance with still two days to go.”