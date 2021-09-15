A Grantham dad has completed the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales for a children’s charity.

Craig Leaper, of Bradley Drive, climbed the three peaks of Scafell Pike in England, Snowdon in Wales and Ben Nevis in Scotland in just under 36 hours last week.

The 32-year-old was taking part in the gruelling 28-mile challenge alongside eight leadership team members from East Midlands Railway (EMR), who together have raised more than £12,000 for The Railway Children, an international children’s charity working with street children in India, East Africa and the UK.

Craig, who is head of train planning and access at EMR set off last Thursday (September 9).

He said: “I found Scafell Pike the toughest as it also included a five-mile walk prior to reaching the base of the mountain.”

Transport between the mountains was provided by a special train.

Three Peaks challenge (51163529)

With hardly any sleep throughout the three-day challenge, Craig said it was as much of a mental test as it was a physical, adding: “I realised the importance of both slow and quick release food and drink. I also realised not to bank on getting much sleep at all.

"When I was really struggling, I just had to tell myself to take baby steps rather than large strides and concentrate on one step at a time and not to look up.”

Despite the challenges, Craig said he would do it all again in a heartbeat, adding: “It’s a really well organised event.”

Craig Leaper completed the Three Peaks Challenge. (51163520)