A Grantham dad dressed up as Santa Claus for a socially-distanced tour around town on Christmas Eve.

Matthew Ash, of Atlantic Place, came up with the idea as a way to spread some festive cheer after a difficult year for many youngsters, brought about by Covid.

He followed a pre-planned route around part of Grantham including Huntingtower Road, Trent Road and Goodliff Road, with children clapping, shouting and waving as he walked past.

Matthew Ash will be dressing us as Santa on Christmas Eve. (43534855)

The trainee counsellor said: “We had an amazing response all the way through the walk, from tooting cars, people walking past and thanking me for doing it for the children waiting at their doors and getting so excited to see Santa Claus.”

It was so successful that Matt is already thinking ahead to next Christmas.

He added: “I had such a great response from everyone that I will definitely be doing it next year, and hopefully I’ll be able to hand out gifts too.”