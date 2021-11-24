A Grantham father is raising money for local families this Christmas after losing more than half his body weight in one year.

Leigh Buff, of Tamar Court, is aiming to run two to four times a week throughout December to raise funds for Grantham Foodbank and Grantham Passage.

Leigh, also known as ‘Big Buffy’, tipped the scales at 32 stone when he embarked on his mammoth weight loss challenge in October 2020, after becoming concerned about his health.

Leigh Buff (53254351)

The 37-year-old now weighs under 18 stone after completely overhauling his diet and lifestyle and losing an impressive 14 stone in just 12 months.

He hopes to boost funds even more by dressing up as Father Christmas while running during the Christmas week.

He added: “I know that times are hard for everyone but they are even harder for some others out there. Just a small donation from each person would help me to smash my target. I like the thought of incorporating a charity aspect as I would really like to raise some money for some really truly good causes - some personal to me and other charities too. I just really want to try and make a difference.”

To make a donation, visit www.tinyurl.com/4ut953tn or to follow Leigh on his fitness journey, search for fat_2_fit_bigdog_style on Instagram.