A father-of-four is raising money for local families this Christmas by getting people to sponsor him to lose weight.

Leigh Buff, also known as ‘Big Buffy’, tipped the scales at 32 stone when he embarked on his mammoth weight loss challenge last month, after becoming concerned about his health.

His friend sponsored him with a gym membership and Leigh, who lives with his partner Zara and their four children on Tamar Court, Grantham, overhauled his diet and started hitting the gym several times a week.

Leigh Buff is on a mission to lose weight (43191431)

But when the gyms were forced to shut for the second national lockdown earlier this month, Leigh, 36, was determined not to give up – but he knew that he would need the support of others to keep himself motivated.

He decided to launch a fund-raiser to help struggling families this Christmas while giving him that extra push of motivation to reach his goal.

He said: “I work in construction all day so it would be easy to just come home and sit on the sofa all night, but I don’t want to do that. I’ve been walking between five and six kilometres each night while listening to a podcast. I also go on much longer walks with my gym coach, Scott Newcombe, at the weekends. I weighed myself a few days ago and I am now 29 stone.”

Leigh originally set himself a fund-raising target of £500 but after nearly meeting that target in just a few days, he is now hoping to double it and raise £1,000.

He has also set up an Instragram page to share his weight loss journey as he aims to lose five stone within six months.

He added: “I want it to be a true reflection of what it takes for someone who is obese to get fit and lose weight.”

Leigh hopes to donate the money raised to Grantham Foodbank and Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE).

To make a donation, visit: www.tinyurl.com/y4sz62hd

To follow Leigh’s journey on Instagram, search for: fat_2_fit_bigdog_style