A Grantham dad has taken home schooling one step further by attempting to run the distance to the International Space Station.

Mark Bennett came up with the idea after being inspired by his daughter’s school topic on space travel.

Poppy, who is in Year 1 at Poplar Farm School, in Grantham, has been enjoying learning all about space this term.

Space project. (44283079)

Determined to get involved, dad Mark has embarked on a virtual running challenge to run 250 miles – the distance to the International Space Station – throughout February, to also raise some funds for the school.

He said: “Once again home schooling has meant breaks from work are filled with maths, phonics, literacy and, in the case of Year 1 at Poplar Farm school, learning about all things space related.

“Whilst this has been a welcome distraction from the daily workload, I discovered that my rocket making skills may need working on a little.

Mark Bennett. (44354520)

“In order to add some sense of normality to the current climate I decided to set myself the ambitious goal of running the distance to the International Space Station during February, in order to raise money for the school.”

Despite having done some running in the past, Mark admits that his trainers have spent more time in the garage than pounding the streets in the last five years, but he has not let this stop him.

He added: “I thought this was a great way to do something positive for the school community while getting a bit fitter.”

Reece Murphy, Poppy’s class teacher, is impressed with Mark’s commitment.

He said: “We always strive to develop topics that inspire the children at Poplar Farm. The children have loved finding out about the first moon landing and exploring the importance of space travel today. It has been fantastic to see parents getting so involved with the children’s learning during the current lockdown period and this story is such a brilliant example of the wonderful school community that we have.

“There is no doubt that this is an extremely tough challenge, in the true spirit of space missions of the past.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit: www.tinyurl.com/5ywkom69