Dad to petition for new skatepark in Grantham

A dad is aiming to launch a petition to create a new community skatepark in Grantham.

Gary Oliver, of Kenilworth Road, Grantham, is hoping to generate public backing for a new concrete park for the next generation of skaters.

He said: “Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport. I have an 18-month-old and it would be great to have somewhere nearby that I could go to teach him how to skateboard.