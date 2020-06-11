Home   News   Article

Dad to petition for new skatepark in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:06, 11 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:08, 11 June 2020

A dad is aiming to launch a petition to create a new community skatepark in Grantham.

Gary Oliver, of Kenilworth Road, Grantham, is hoping to generate public backing for a new concrete park for the next generation of skaters.

He said: “Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport. I have an 18-month-old and it would be great to have somewhere nearby that I could go to teach him how to skateboard.

