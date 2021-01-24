A Grantham dad is aiming to walk half a million steps in one month for charity.

Matthew Ash, of Atlantic Place, Grantham, is preparing to embark on the mammoth challenge next month to raise vital funds for Grantham & Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort and ‘Help Us Grieve (HUG)’ a local organisation that helps support bereaved parents.

The trainee counsellor is hoping to raise £100 to share between the two good causes.

He said: “Walking 500,000 steps is a metaphorical fund-raiser, suggesting that we need to step forward to help each other and that’s what both of these organisations are about, being there for each other.

“GRACE was set up last year by several volunteers to help support people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has become an essential part of the community.

“HUGis a local organisation, based in Newark, that helps support anyone who needs help following the loss of a baby at any gestation.

“Each year they organise fund-raisers including cinema trips, events, music nights, ghost hunts etc, to raise essential funds.

“It’s been an extremely testing time for many charities and nonprofit organisations over the past year, but to put it into perspective,already at breaking point, organisations like this are incredibly important to the community.”

Despite already being very active, Matt admits that it will still be a challenge, adding: “I normally average 75,000 steps a week, so I will have to considerably increase this. “

For more support and information on HUG, visit: www.helpusgrieve.co.uk, or to help Matt reach his £100 target, visit:www.tinyurl.com/y4rygall