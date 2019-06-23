Dads at Grantham care home honoured with traditional 'pub day'

Fathers, dads, pops and grandads were honoured with a pub-style celebration at a Grantham care home this week to mark Father’s Day.

Residents at Newton House Care Home,in Barrowby Road, Grantham, were joined by their families including their children for a pub-themed meal at the home on Sunday.

Residents and their guests were served a selection of classic beers and wines.

Fathers Day meal at Newton House. (12624741)

The head chef at the home also made home-made pork pies, sausage rolls and unique peanut-flavoured pork crunch and crisps with some home-made cakes. Families got to enjoy a range of pub themed games including Connect four, darts and pin ball.

Resident Colin Hollingsworth, 85, was joined by his children including one that had travelled more than most to spend Fathers Day with Colin.

He said: “It was a wonderful day with my children. One of them came all the way from Australia. I’m a very lucky chap. It was well organised and I want to thank all the staff for making a great day for all the others residents and families. They all enjoyed it as much as me.”

Fathers at Newton House Care Home were treated to a pub day on Sunday. (12757664)

Anna Senir, general manager at the home, was pleased with the support the event received from residents and their families.

She said: “It’s been lovely to have all the families of our lovely residents in for such a special day.

“It’s a big reminder to make the most of the time we have with our loved ones, and appreciate them at every opportunity we can.”

Activities co-ordinators Karen Olivant and Jodie Stafford spent weeks planning the special event to make sure the day was perfect for everyone.

They said:“Everything we do is for our residents and to see the love and happiness in their eyes made the day just perfect.”

Newton House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 120 residents from respite care to long term stays.