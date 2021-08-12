A group of dads have successfully raised almost £15,000 for two charities by completing 'The Long Way Back' challenge.

The first part of the challenge involved kayaking 160 miles of river to central London, followed by cycling 150 miles all the way from London back to their Grantham homes.

Taking part in the challenge was Mark Rowe, Brad O'Hara, Paul Spinks and Chris Webster, who together have raised £14,390 for The Naomi Fund and Diabetes UK.

Members of the team after completing the challenge (50088366)

As a recreational paddler, Mark was responsible for the kayaking idea which they first talked about in 2017, but managed to make real earlier this year to coincide with the bi-annual Naomi bike ride event.

The group spoke to Michelle and Dean Fardell about supporting their charity, The Naomi Fund, and also decided to support Diabetes UK, as Chris's daughter had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in December 2018.

Mark said: "The funds raised so far are nearly £14,500.00 and continues to rise, which is absolutely amazing."

The group taking on the Long Way Back challenge (50088356)

He added: "We are all humbled by the support and encouragement we have received by everyone including all the people we met during our trip down the river Thames that donated to our cause.

"The toughest thing of all the challenge were the logistics of getting enough fresh water to us, so without the support crew, Nathalie Rowe, Stuart Bird, Nick Bowler, Nobby Clark, Ritchie Fahy and Chris Wright, it simply would not of happened, so a massive thanks.

"Getting back to Grantham was an absolutely amazing experience as the sheer amount of people outside of the guildhall area was astonishing, and after completing a week of endurance activities with no more than 4 hours sleep a night became quite emotional, especially when we saw our children coming through the crowd to greet us."

Members of the team before completing the cycling challenge (50088363)

The group had overcome obstacles and completed the challenge in hot weather with many days reaching the 30's.