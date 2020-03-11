A dairy farm near Grantham have started selling yogurt alongside their mobile milk vending machine.

Manor Farm in Ponton Road, Boothby Pagnell, launched a pasteurised milk self-pouring vending machine last year to offer people quality produce straight from the farm gate.

After it proved so successful, Ann Harrison, who runs the farm alongside her sister Julie Smith and niece Rachel Smith started selling eggs alongside the milk.

Retired farmer Peter Holmes then contacted the farming trio about selling the yogurts that he makes alongside wife Cheryl at their family farm in Thrussington, Melton Mowbray.

The yogurt is made immediately after morning milking and can be ready for distribution the next day. Its live cultures are said to lend the product its smooth, velvety taste.

They held a taste testing session at Boothby Pagnell on Friday to give potential customers the opportunity to try a selection of yogurts, including fruited, low fat and natural live yogurts.

Katy Woodman visited with her baby daughter Maddison. She said: “We already buy the milk and eggs from here so we will definitely try the yogurts too.”

The yogurts are available from 7am to 7pm from Manor Farm, Boothby Pagnell, Grantham.

You can also follow Bassingthorpe Milk on Facebook for updates.

