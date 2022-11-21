Registration is now open for the Dambusters Ride, a cycle fundraiser organised by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The Dambusters Ride pays tribute to the Dambusters, members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley on the night of May 16 and17 May 1943 – also known as Operation Chastise.

And this year marks 80 years since the risky raid, in which the revolutionary bouncing bomb, the brainchild of engineer Barnes Wallis, was dropped at low level on Germany’s industrial heartland in the Ruhr Valley.

The Dambusters Ride 2022 on behalf of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. (60803043)

The mission was a success, but the cost was high. Of 133 aircrew who left, 53 were killed and three became prisoners of war.

The Dambusters Ride consists of two elements - a flexible Virtual Ride and a Heritage Ride taking place in Lincolnshire, on Saturday, May 13.

Because of the Virtual Ride option, fundraisers from all over the world will be taking part in the event.

The physical Heritage Ride, which includes 100 miles, 80 miles or 40 miles options, will take place on May 13, 2023, with routes starting and finishing at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, the home of the Dambusters.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth, from Grantham, took part in the Dambusters Ride on 2021 as part of a larger 5,600 miles challenge in support of the charity.

The raids were coordinated from St Vincent's Hall in Grantham , the headquarters of Bomber Command.

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, Airplay youth clubs, and more.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson DFM, the last surviving member of Operation Chastise, said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund does incredible work supporting RAF veterans and serving personnel and I would like to thank anyone who signs up for this cycle ride. I am grateful to have never needed the support of the Fund but nonetheless I have always known they are there for those less fortunate than I.”

He added: “Not only will this event raise vital funds to support RAF personnel, past and present, it will also pay tribute to the brave men of Bomber Command who made the ultimate sacrifice on the Dambusters raid 80 years ago and throughout the Second World War. Their loss must never be forgotten and it is my hope through this event, a new generation will learn about the cost of the freedom they enjoy today.”

For more information and to register for the Dambusters Ride go to www.rafbf.org/get-involved/events/dambusters-ride

Lisa Hunt, RAF Benevolent Fund community fundraiser, said: “What better way is there to honour the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid than by fundraising to help support RAF veterans, personnel and their families?

“Operation Chastise was an important part of the RAF’s history, so in addition to raising much-needed funds, I hope the Dambusters Ride encourages younger generations to learn more about 617 Squadron and their brave sacrifice 80 years ago.”