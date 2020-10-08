A Grantham man has ridden 381 miles on his bike in 30 days for Cancer Research UK.

Daniel Smith, 37, originally set out to complete the challenge of riding 300 miles in the month of September. However, thanks to the generosity of people who donated, he surpassed his target by quite some way.

Daniel, who works at factory Brakes, rode home from work as part of the challenge. He has currently raised £800 plus £82.50 in gift aid for the cancer charity.

Daniel had the Cancer Research jersey made for the challenge (42608266)

The regular rides have reignited Daniel’s love for cycling, something that he has been trying to do for nearly five years.

On three separate occasions, he did bigger routes of over 50 miles, including his final leg of the challenge which saw him complete 57 miles in a ride to Skegness.

Daniel said: “I’ve done a coast to coast before on my bike, which was about seven or eight years ago, so I was really into my cycling.

On his final day of riding, Daniel rode 57 miles to Skegness (42608263)

“The last four or five years I’d sort of lost my way with it and I’ve been telling my wife that I want to get back into it, and then she saw this Cancer Research UK challenge, so she challenged me to do 300 miles in September.

“I’m well back into it. I’ve found a couple of mates who cycle as well because they’d seen me posting, so I’ve got a few people asking if they can tag along.

“There’s some very generous people. I’ve got an old school friend who gave £300. I was on £248 and I was aiming for £300 and I was looking for a bit of encouragement, so I said once I get to £300, every five pound thereon, I’ll add an extra mile to the challenge. He messaged me jokingly saying that he was going to add 20 miles to my ride and that just encouraged everyone else and it sort of snowballed. I had to put a cap on it! There was only so much I could do.”

Visit: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/daniels-cycle-300-fundraising-page-153

