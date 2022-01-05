A dance academy is raising funds to perform at Disneyland Paris.

The Dance Academy, based in Corby Glen, has been invited to perform at Disneyland Paris after successfully passing the audition.

From July 26 to July 29 later this year, more than 50 members of the academy will be going on the trip, including 24 students aged 5-16, along with their teachers and parents.

Students at The Dance Academy, Corby Glen (54052454)

Jane Brown, who runs The Dance Academy, said: "We sent off a video of the dance academy dancing to Disney and we successfully passed the audition."

The feedback that The Dance Academy received from the audition was that they "had a nice varied programme, lots of energy with fantastic stage presence. The dancers had great musicality, flexibility, co ordination and technique, which will all appeal to the audience at Disney."

Jane continued: "The trip is £600 each and we are aiming to raise as much of the full amount as possible to lessen the load to help everyone get to Disney; especially with the last two years it’s such a fantastic thing for them to do."

Students at The Dance Academy, Corby Glen (54052451)

To raise money, The Dance Academy are already planning an array of events, including raffles and a cabaret evening to take place in the new year.

Jane added: "We are also looking to see if any companies would like to sponsor us to help get the children to Disney."

To find out more, visit: thedance-academy.co.uk