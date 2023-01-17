A dance academy is marking its 16th anniversary with its annual show.

The Dance Academy, based in Corby Glen, will perform A Night at the Musicals on Sunday (January 22) at Stamford Corn Exchange.

It will feature a variety of dance styles performed by pupils of the Dance Academy, including numbers from West Side Story, The Bodyguard, Fame and Mary Poppins.

The Dance Academy Corby Glen will perform A Night at the Musicals in Stamford. (61906394)

The Dance Academy was formed in 2007 by principal, Miss Jane Brown, and offers a range of dances, including ballet, tap, modern, acro, street jazz, musical theatre and cheerleading.

Pupils from The Dance Academy, ranging from two years old and above, have been successful in youth ballet, pantomines, The Dance World Cup and have performed twice at Disneyland Paris.

For tickets to the show, visit: https://www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/a-night-at-the-musicals

Contact Jane Brown on 07979 613826 or find The Dance Academy on Facebook.

Classes are primarily on Saturdays and after school hours during the week and dancers can request to join the academy's festival team, who compete regionally and nationally in competitions.