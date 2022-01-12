A Grantham woman is hosting new dance classes for a wide range of ages.

Ebony Zenou-Phillips will host senior and junior dance classes from January 22 at Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy.

The academy, now based in Limesquare Business Park on Londonthorpe Road, was co-founded by Ebony's mum, Amanda Zenou-Phillips back in 2016.

With each class costing £5, there will be four options available across Saturdays and Sundays.

On Saturdays, Ebony will host Senior Jazz from 1.30pm to 2.45pm and Senior Pom between 3pm and 4.15pm.

On Sundays, the classes are junior and senior hip hop, both held for an hour at 12pm and 1pm respectively.

If anyone needs more information, visit the Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy Facebook page or call Ebony on 07450678070.