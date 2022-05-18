A Grantham duo have produced a dance film that has garnered 29 international awards and nominations.

Paul Chantry and Rae Piper have produced an award-winning short film 'Whoever You Are'.

The short, directed by Olivier Award recipient Javier De Frutos, is a cinematic adaptation of the American poet Walt Whitman's seminal work, 'Whoever You Are Holding Me Now In Hand' using dance and the spoken word.

Whoever You Are has garnered 29 international awards and nominations. (56722196)

'Whoever You Are' has gained 29 international awards and nominations at Film Festivals, and has been particularly successful in the USA, winning multiple awards at Film Festivals including the Vegas Movie Awards, Independent Shorts Awards, Phoenix Shorts, and Indie Short Fest.

Paul and Rae are the directors of Grantham-based Whoever You Are Productions Ltd, the company behind the film, with the two of them also starring in the film's leading roles.

Rae and Paul are also known as the Artistic Directors of Grantham-based professional dance company, Chantry Dance.

The film recently received its European Premiere in Paris at Les Beaux Arts as part of the main programme of the Rencontres Internationales Paris/Berlin Festival, and will also receive its Hollywood Premiere in September this year at the IndieX Film Fest Annual Awards.

Paul said: "Rae and I were prompted by the pandemic to expand our film-making practice, and invited Javier to collaborate with us in creating this new film.

"When we started work on Whoever You Are we could not foresee how successful the film would become, but now, having witnessed its reception in the USA and Europe, we are passionate about furthering the film and completing a triptych that explores American poetry through the hands of this wonderful director."

Recently, the film has been nominated as one of only five finalists for Best Experimental Short at the Next Generation Indie Film Annual Awards and Rae, Paul and Javier have been invited to attend the 2022 Awards Gala in Hollywood in June where the winners will be announced.

Paul continued: "We are currently fundraising to enable Rae and I to make the trip to Hollywood and proudly represent the film, the UK, and of course Grantham, at the awards ceremony.

"If any readers would like to support our trip to Hollywood and become patrons/collaborators with Whoever You Are, please visit our 'Patreon' page (www.patreon.com/whoeveryouareproductions) where you can receive various patron exclusive offers.

"Also, we would be extremely interested in meeting with patrons/businesses who wish to discuss with us the possibility of supporting the growth of Whoever You Are Productions Ltd and our future films."

To get in touch, email contact@whoeveryouare.org, or visit https://www.whoeveryouare.org to find out more.