Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group raises over £500 for charity supported by Bingham Methodist Church

By Katie Green
Published: 11:00, 29 June 2023

A Scottish country dance group has helped a church to fundraise for a charity it supports.

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group held a taster session last Saturday (June 24) to raise money for AllWeCan, a charity supported by the Bingham Methodist Church.

The event raised £595.

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group held a taster session at Bingham Methodist Church.
A spokesperson for the dance group said: “Almost 50 turned up and they were treated to a fun afternoon trying simple dances, watching demonstrations by experienced dancers and enjoying a delicious cream tea provided by the church.”

The dance group holds sessions at different locations at different times of the week.

For more information, contact John Aitken by calling 07770 428103.

