A dance and fitness group will be performing its first ever showcase for Halloween.

D’Lish Effect, in Grantham, will be performing The DeviLish Cabaret on Saturday, November 4, at Grantham College Refectory.

D’Lish Effect, run by Alisha Leggott, has the “sole focus” to “empower women of every shape, size and ability, and help them to love themselves and their bodies”, said Alisha.

On the show, Alisha added: “These women have been working tirelessly since May to create performances based on some creepy favourites, from The Ring, to Star Wars and everything in between!

“Some of these amazing women you may know from the school run, work, or even just out and about, so it would be amazing if we could spread the word about what they’ve worked so hard to achieve!

Alisha Leggott, owner of D'Lish Effect in Grantham.

“For a large number of participants this will be their performance debut, which is a huge deal!

“It would be amazing if we could have the support of the community to cheer them on.”

To buy tickets, go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bodysmartactiveltd?ref=d-evi-lish-cabaret.

Also, for more information on D’Lish Effect, go to https://www.dlisheffect.co.uk.

On the night, there will also be prizes for best fancy dress and other prizes to win.

Doors open at 6.15pm and the show will begin at 7pm.