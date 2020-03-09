Home   News   Article

Grantham College present cheque to children's society

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 09 March 2020

A Valentine’s dance raised hundreds of pounds for a local children’s society.

Grantham Disabled Children Society were presented with a cheque for £550 following the dance at Grantham College refectory last month. The evening featured rock ’n’ roll band The Buddies and vocal artists Tina Wynters and Simon Lee. A raffle helped to boost funds further.

The evening is organised each year by Malcolm Broughton.

Grantham Disabled Children Society. (30779752)
Grantham Disabled Children Society. (30779752)

He said: “Thank you to all. See you at the next one in October.”

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE