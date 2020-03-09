A Valentine’s dance raised hundreds of pounds for a local children’s society.

Grantham Disabled Children Society were presented with a cheque for £550 following the dance at Grantham College refectory last month. The evening featured rock ’n’ roll band The Buddies and vocal artists Tina Wynters and Simon Lee. A raffle helped to boost funds further.

The evening is organised each year by Malcolm Broughton.

Grantham Disabled Children Society. (30779752)

He said: “Thank you to all. See you at the next one in October.”

Read more Grantham