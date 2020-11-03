The principals of Grantham’s longest established dance school say they are "devastated" that they will have to close their doors again during the national lockdown.

Anita Lane and Michelle Baker, of Grantham School of Dancing, are concerned about the impact that the second closure will have on their student's physical and mental wellbeing.

Anita, a former professional dancer, runs the school alongside Michelle, her sister, who has been teaching at the school for almost 50 years, said: "We pride ourselves on always providing a safe and secure environment for our students and have gone to great lengths to ensure that our business is as ‘Covid safe’ as possible to the highest standard.

Grantham School of Dance. (42977436)

"Obviously our main concern, with news of this latest forced closure, is the welfare of all our students both young and old. We know this will have a detrimental impact on not only their physical well being but also their mental health.

"All of our students have been working incredibly hard since we re-opened our doors in the summer and we have already selected a group of children to be entered for scheduled ISTD examinations in December. This closure will obviously pose a number of challenges for our teachers, ensuring each pupil is at their peak in time for the exam without being able to see them face to face in the studio over the course of this second lockdown."

The pair hope the closure will not be the final "nail in the coffin" for the arts and entertainment industry.

Grantham School of Dance. (42977429)

Michelle added: "Whilst we understand the need to control the spread of this virus we do however believe that this second closure should not include those businesses that are providing essential services, and after seeing the devastating effect of the first lockdown, not only our existing students but also our ex pupils who work across the west end, national ballet companies and the cruise industry, we can only hope that this is not another nail in the coffin for our beloved arts and entertainment industry."