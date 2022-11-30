A Grantham dance school is spreading festive cheer as students have been performing at care homes across the area for the first time since Covid.

For the last 40 years, students from The Grantham School of Dancing have been performing at care homes across the area to bring residents a "bit of joy", said Michelle Baker, co-owner of the dance school.

On Sunday, November 27, they performed at the Royal Windsor Care Home, Castlegate Care Home, Kings Court Care Home, Belvoir House, Brick Kiln Place, Apple Trees Care Home and Newton House.

Michelle added: "We find ourselves giving back to the community. Some of these folks don't see anyone else and if it's a bit of joy we can give them, then it's worth it."

Anita Yates co-owns the dance school with Michelle.

She said: "The only time we didn't do this was during Covid. It is the first year back doing it again and it is so rewarding for us and the kids.

"Staff have said people who don't react were up and clapping which was great to hear."

On Sunday, December 4, the dance school will be performing at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home and also at the Christmas market for the official Christmas light switch on.

In the New Year they will also be performing at Gregory House.

The performance is of course Christmas themed and includes a variety of dance styles including ballet and modern acrobatics, alongside some singing as well.