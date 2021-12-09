One lucky ticket holder has won £2,000 for a good cause thanks to a community lottery.

The festive winnings are going to a supporter of Dancepointe, based in Swinegate, Grantham, which is one of 116 causes and organisations that benefit from Lottery SK, South Kesteven District Council's weekly community lottery.

Thanks to tickets purchased with the school as the nominated beneficiary, the dance school has received more than £2,500 from the lottery.

The LotterySK logo (53614693)

Another ticket holder, who is supporting the horse therapy charity Foxdale, has won £250 in the weekly draw.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "What brilliant timing for our lottery to deliver such welcome prizes, and great encouragement for others to buy tickets in the run-up to Christmas and support their favourite good cause."

Nominated good causes receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold, and players have a chance to win a top prize of £25,000 in the weekly draw.

An additional 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community fund, allowing 60% of each £1 ticket to go towards supporting good causes across South Kesteven.

To find out more about buying tickets, or how to register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk