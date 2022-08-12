A dancer from Grantham has won an national dance competition award.

Isabelle Perks, aged 14, won the All England Dance National Finals Modern with her lyrical solo in the 13 to 14-year-old category on Wednesday, July 27.

She attends the DancePointe Studio in Grantham and also trains with the Chantry Dance School.

Isabelle Perks, who won the All England Dance National Finals Modern with her lyrical solo. (58605801)

Sara Bedford, Isabelle's mum, said: "Isabelle gained first place with honours star, which is the highest award making her the national champion aged 13 to 14-years-old.

"Gaining an honours star means that she was awarded top marks by all three adjudicators on the panel for an outstanding performance technically, artistically with innovative choreographic quality.

"We’re so proud of her achievement."

Isabelle's medal. (58605853)

Isabelle first qualified for the Regional Finals of the All England Dance Competition for both the modern solo and ballet solo in her age category.

Later she went onto the London North Regional Final in Stevenage, which took place in May, and was awarded first place in modern dance and ballet to qualify for the national finals in July.

The national finals were held at The Swan Theatre in High Wycombe.

Isabelle also attends the Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School.