Care home residents were treated to a dazzling garden performance from a Grantham dance company last week.

Performers from the Chantry Dance Company dazzled residents at Maple Leaf Lodge, on Beacon Lane, with a garden production of ‘The Imprisoned Moon’ last Wednesday.

It was the first time that the care home had been able to welcome back entertainers since the start of the Covid pandemic last year.

The performance brought back poignant memories for some of the residents.

Alison Bradley, activities co-ordinator, said: “Resident Brenda said it was wonderful and felt really touched; it reminded her of her granddaughter who loves to dance.

“It was definitely worth waiting for. Both residents and staff enjoyed themselves and we finished the day with a delicious barbecue, provided by the kitchen team. It means a lot to the residents after so many months of missing out and being stuck indoors.”

Residents and staff from Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, were also treated to a garden production by the dance company.

General manager Tina Fazackerley said it was a treat after a difficult year.

She added: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time. It was truly brilliant. Seeing new faces in the home every day is a real treat.”

Paul Chantry and Rae Piper, co-artistic directors and principal dancers of Chantry Dance, said they felt honoured to perform.

Paul said: “It is so important that performances are taken directly to those who have restricted access to theatre, and to see the joyful emotional reactions of the residents today really emphasised this. Our company dancers have choreographed and performed at the Royal Opera House and in London’s West End, however we felt equally privileged and honoured to perform for the residents of Newton House and Maple Leaf Lodge.”